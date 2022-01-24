DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) will be holding two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this upcoming week.
PHDMC will be hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 27.
Information for the clinics is as follows:
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (by appointment only)
- Dayton Convention Center
- 22 East 5th St.
- Register here
Thursday, Jan. 27
- 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (by appointment only)
- Sinclair Centerville
- 5800 Clyo Rd.
- Register here
PHDMC said that registrations can also be made at www.phdmc.org or by calling (937) 225-6217, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.