Public Health extends Montgomery County stay-at-home advisory

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County held a meeting Wednesday and extended its stay-at-home advisory to January 2, 2021.

In November, PHDMC issued a stay-at-home advisory. That advisory was to remain in effect until December 17. People are asked only to leave home for work, school or essential needs such as going to the pharmacy or getting groceries. People are also advised to limit holiday celebrations to people in their immediate household and to not invite guests into their homes.

