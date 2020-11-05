LIVE: Public Health giving update on spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County will hold a briefing focused on the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community Thursday at 4 p.m.

Dr. Steven Burdette, the director of Wright State University’s Infectious Disease Fellowship Program, will speak as well as Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The Ohio Department of Health is reporting record breaking numbers throughout the state. With 4,971 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,075 hospitalizations, Gov. Mike DeWine urged Ohioans to get back to the basics and follow health department guidelines.

