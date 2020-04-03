WATCH LIVE: Public Health gives update on COVID-19 response as Ohio reports over 3,300 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 57 cases of coronavirus were reported to the state Friday afternoon in Montgomery County, resulting in 14 hospitalizations and two deaths.

On Thursday, Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper revealed a list of over 200 “Businesses Under Investigation” after the department received calls from concerned citizens or employees who felt proper actions were not being taken to follow the state’s stay at home order or social distancing guidelines. Cooper stressed that not every business on the list is necessarily being non-compliant, just that they are under review for a final determination from Public Health.

You can find that list here.

As of Friday, there are 3,312 confirmed cases in the state, 895 leading to hospitalization. A total of 91 deaths have been reported.