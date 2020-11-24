Public Health to give COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Public Health Jeff Cooper 4-2

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to a release, the briefing will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Panelists that are scheduled to appear include:

  • Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Health Commissioner
  • Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commissioner
  • Mayor Nan Whaley, City of Dayton
  • Shannon Cox, Montgomery County Educational Services Center Superintendent
  • Lisa Henderson, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association
  • Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health Medical Director

WDTN will stream the briefing live here when it happens. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS