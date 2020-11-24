Public Health to give COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Nov. 24.

According to a release, the briefing will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Panelists that are scheduled to appear include:

Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Health Commissioner

Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commissioner

Mayor Nan Whaley, City of Dayton

Shannon Cox, Montgomery County Educational Services Center Superintendent

Lisa Henderson, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association

Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health Medical Director

WDTN will stream the briefing live here when it happens. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.