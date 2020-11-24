Public Health to give COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is hosting a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Nov. 24.
According to a release, the briefing will provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Panelists that are scheduled to appear include:
- Jeff Cooper, Montgomery County Health Commissioner
- Judy Dodge, Montgomery County Commissioner
- Mayor Nan Whaley, City of Dayton
- Shannon Cox, Montgomery County Educational Services Center Superintendent
- Lisa Henderson, Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association
- Dr. Michael Dohn, Public Health Medical Director
WDTN will stream the briefing live here when it happens. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
