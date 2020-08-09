Public Health to distribute free masks throughout August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) will host several free mask distributions throughout the month of August.

Anyone attending will get one free mask while supplies last.

For questions call the COVID-19 information line at 937-225-6217.

