Public Health, community partners outline vaccine plans for Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County announced plans for the Phase 1B rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, which will begin with those individuals 80 years and older.

Public Health — Dayton & Montgomery County

Registration begins Friday, Jan. 15, at 8:30 a.m. This first round is intended for people 80 years of age or older. Due to a limit in supply, registration is limited to the first 600 participants. Visit www.phdmc.org or call 937-225-6217 to register or to get updated information.

Five Rivers Health Centers

Registration is set to begin Sunday, Jan. 17. This first round is intended for people 80 years of age or older. Five Rivers Family Health Center will be the only site giving vaccines. Visit www.fiverivershealthcenters.org or the organizations Facebook for updated information.

That phase is scheduled to begin the week of January 18, 2021.



Health officials said it is important to note that there is no public pre-registration or waiting list for vaccine being distributed by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County at this time.

WDTN.com will stream this news conference live here when it begins at 4 p.m. Thursday.