Public Health to address rise in COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, hours after Governor Mike DeWine described a recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the southwest Ohio area as “worrisome.”
As of Thursday afternoon, 1,118 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 229 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
Public Health officials said they plan to discuss a recent rise in cases that they say are linked to increased testing and businesses reopening.
