Public Health to address rise in COVID-19 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, hours after Governor Mike DeWine described a recent upward trend in COVID-19 cases in the southwest Ohio area as “worrisome.”

These are the zip codes with the highest number of cases. They are in Huber Heights, Riverside, parts of Dayton, and Trotwood. pic.twitter.com/bj2uB3jB3x — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 18, 2020

As of Thursday afternoon, 1,118 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 229 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

Public Health officials said they plan to discuss a recent rise in cases that they say are linked to increased testing and businesses reopening.