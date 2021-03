FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health announced it has available appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dayton Convention Center on Thursday, March 4.

Registration is open for Montgomery County residents 65 years of age or older or residents ages 16 or older with qualifying severe congenital, developmental or early-onset disorders.



To register for the vaccine clinic, visit www.phdmc.org.