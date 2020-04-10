Public Health says neighborhood parades not allowed under state orders

Live Now
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County officials said Thursday that those holding neighborhood parades during the pandemic should stop immediately.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper says these parades fall outside the state’s stay at home order. Those guidelines say people can leave home for work, to take care of others, for health and safety purposes, to get necessary supplies and services, and for outdoor recreation.

“Those parades do not meet the intention of the director’s stay at home order and we would say those need to be discontinued. That’s not something that’s fun to say, but that’s the reality of where we stand right now,” he said.

Cooper also urged people to continue social distancing this coming weekend for religious holidays such as Easter, asking people attending church services to do so online or via a drive-thru service.

