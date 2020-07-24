Public Health says masks are Montgomery County’s best bet to reduce COVID cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four Ohio counties (Butler, Lorain, Summit, and Wood) were recently downgraded to an Orange Level 2 Alert by the state after recording a decrease in daily cases.

Added to Watch List:

⬆️ Allen



Upgraded to Red Alert Level 3:

⬆️ Clark

⬆️ Defiance

⬆️ Erie

⬆️ Hardin

⬆️ Henry

⬆️ Lawrence

⬆️ Marion

⬆️ Medina



Downgraded to Orange Alert Level 2:

⬇️ Butler

⬇️ Lorain

⬇️ Summit

⬇️ Wood



Removed from Watch List:

⬇️ Athens pic.twitter.com/h8PWeVRSD7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 23, 2020

“The fact that our neighboring county decreased is encouraging, but they may just barely be into the next level down,” said John Steele, Public Information Specialist with Public Health Dayton Montgomery County. “It just reemphasizes how important it is to be diligent.”

Steele says it’s still vital to wear a mask, social distance and maintain good sanitary habits.

“Any time you go out into the community, you’re going to experience some level of risk but we’re asking people to manage that risk,” he said.

One example of managing risk is DK Effect, a Dayton bar that decided to close down after an employee tested positive for COVID.

Owner, Tony Clark, says the employee came by to sign paperwork while the bar was closed, but it still made him and his staff feel comfortable to close the doors.

Recently, a statewide mask mandate has made them feel more confident in reopening.

“Now, myself and my staff feel more comfortable opening up because we will be requiring everyone to wear a mask unless they’re sitting down at a table,” said Clark.

Clark says he wants to do his part in protecting the community and reducing the spread of COVID which could cause the county to be reduced to a lower alert level like the four other counties.

“It appears to me that the people who are professionals recommend wearing a mask to reduce the spread and to help protect everybody. So if that’s what they believe and that’s what they think is right then we want to follow that,” he said.

DK Effect will reopen on Monday. Masks are required for anyone not sitting at a table.