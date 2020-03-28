Public Health reports first case of COVID-19 in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health confirmed the area’s first case of coronavirus on Saturday.

We’re told the individual is a 69-year-old Preble County resident. Health officials are not releasing any further identifying information in order to protect the person’s privacy.

“We know now that COVID-19 is in Preble County. Now more than ever the community should continue to protect themselves,” said Health Commissioner Erik Balster. “People need to stay at home as much as possible to limit their exposures. At this point, you should not be out unless it is necessary.”

Public Health is trying to determine if any of the patient’s close contacts are sick. Those individuals will be advised to monitor their symptoms.

Balster says prevention is still the best tool in Ohio’s fight against COVID-19.

“We firmly believe that personal choices are going to play a huge part of how this illness plays out. We all have a personal responsibility to help prevent COVID-19. Stay home as much as you can especially if you are sick. That’s our best weapon against COVID-19 right now,” he said.

Residents are urged to follow the social distancing recommendations and stay at home order implemented by state officials.