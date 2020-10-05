Public Health releases framework for schools returning to in-person learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County, along with the Montgomery County County Educational Service Center, have created a framework to aid school districts in deciding whether they should return to in-person learning.

If the county continues seeing a decline of case numbers, Public Health supports in-person learning and extracurricular activities. It also depends on whether the district can implement the following steps:

Consistent and correct use of masks: Aug. 13 ODH Director’s Order

Compliance with social distancing requirements

Holding class in smaller groups than a traditional size classroom where possible

Adherence to hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces

Collaboration with Public Health on case identification, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine

Compliance with the mandatory standards for sports: Sept. 25 ODH Director’s Order

“The ability for students to safely return to in-person learning is dependent upon the level of community spread of COVID-19,” said Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper. “The guidance that we have jointly developed allows us to have pre-identified measurable levels that we can use for our decision making.”

Public Health recognizes that with a return to the classroom, there will be more cases of COVID-19 in schools. Students who test positive should be excluded from in-person learning and activities so that they can isolate at home.

“Our area school districts have worked diligently to put in place practical yet flexible plans to keep our kids and respective staffs safe,” said Shannon Cox, Superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center. “However, it is imperative that everyone follow the guidelines for those plans to work effectively.”