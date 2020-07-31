Public Health recommends starting year with remote learning for all Montgomery County schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is recommending that Montgomery County K-12 schools start the 2020 fall year in a remote learning environment as the “preferred” option for students.

However, they acknowledge the decision is ultimately up to each district regarding the mode of learning and Public Health supports districts that choose a remote, in-person and/or a hybrid option.

They also recommend discontinuing for the 2020 fall academic year high-risk extracurriculars including, but not limited to: band, choir, theater, and contact sports in which social distancing and wearing a face covering are difficult including but not limited to football, soccer, and field hockey.

The department cites an increased community spread of COVID-19 in the county, an increase in infected individuals seeking medical care, and outbreaks in businesses and congregate care/living facilities as factors in their recommendations. They also note clusters of the virus are occurring in workplaces, churches, child care facilities, and social gatherings.

Read more about their recommendations below:

Montgomery County remains at a red “Level 3” on the state’s Public Health Advisory map. At this level, counties are asked to “decrease in-person interactions with others and limit attending gatherings of any number.”

Here is this week’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. The good news is that more people are wearing masks in our urban counties and we are seeing the spread slow. The bad news is our more rural counties are turning orange with significantly more spread taking place. pic.twitter.com/JvW68jU7og — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 30, 2020

Public Health says they will provide weekly updates to K-12 schools to support informed decision-making on appropriate modes of teaching and learning.