Public Health recommends masking indoors for Montgomery County residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a facial covering while indoors.

Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for PHDMC, said that Public Health supports new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These updated recommendations suggest the use of face mask while indoors and near others — this would apply to everyone ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Data from the CDC indicates Montgomery County has a “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, largely brought on by the delta variant. Following the leak unpublished documents, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, confirmed that the variant is just as likely to spread as chickenpox.

“Masking is necessary to slow the spread of the virus to prevent surges in new infections which could increase COVID-19-related illness and death and stress healthcare capacity,” said Suffoletto.

Public Health officials aren’t just endorsing mask wearing indoors, they’re recommending masks be used in schools settings and suggest people get tested for COVID-19 if they believe they’re experiencing symptoms.