Public Health receives complaints about roughly 250 employers not following state’s orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many questions remain unanswered about the state’s order to close all non-essential businesses. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County says they have received questions or complaints about roughly 250 businesses.

The county says every business on that list must submit documentation by the close of business on Wednesday including justification for the business remaining open, documentation of measures taken to comply with social distancing requirements, and documentation that those requirements were communicated to all employees.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper says it is critical that everyone comply immediately.

“We’re at a point where we know that we’re going to continue to see a surge in cases. It is vital that we are complying with the director’s order regarding stay at home and what is and what is not an essential business,” he said.

Cooper says Public Health officials will visit every business on the list. Law enforcement will help with those inspections if necessary.

Read the full order below: