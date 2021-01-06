Public Health ready to vaccinate more Phase 1A eligible groups

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced the continuation of its COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Phase 1A eligible groups.
Officials wanted to make it clear that they will not be inoculating hospital workers or people who live or work in long-term care facilities because those are being provided by hospital systems and local pharmacies.
Public Health is able to provide vaccines to the following groups:
- EMS responders
- Federally Qualified Health Centers staff
- Primary Care practitioners not affiliated with hospitals
- Urgent Care Centers staff
- School Nurses
- Dental providers
- Dialysis Centers
- home health care staff
- Individuals with developmental disabilities and those with mental health/substance use disorders who live in group homes and residential facilities and staff at those centers
