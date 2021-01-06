Public Health ready to vaccinate more Phase 1A eligible groups

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced the continuation of its COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Phase 1A eligible groups.

Officials wanted to make it clear that they will not be inoculating hospital workers or people who live or work in long-term care facilities because those are being provided by hospital systems and local pharmacies.

Public Health is able to provide vaccines to the following groups:

  • EMS responders
  • Federally Qualified Health Centers staff
  • Primary Care practitioners not affiliated with hospitals
  • Urgent Care Centers staff
  • School Nurses
  • Dental providers
  • Dialysis Centers 
  • home health care staff
  • Individuals with developmental disabilities and those with mental health/substance use disorders who live in group homes and residential facilities and staff at those centers

