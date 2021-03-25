Public Health prepared for mass vaccination clinic at Dayton Convention Center to start next week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Eleven mass vaccination sites will open across the state next week, Including one at the dayton convention center. Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County officials say they’re ready to keep giving out doses starting Wednesday.

571,460 COVID-19 vaccines will be available statewide next week, that includes nearly 5,000 at the Dayton Convention Center.

PHDMC Public Infomation Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said they’re already familiar with giving out thousands of doses a week.

“We’re managing the appointments, and the scheduling and the workflow, that is all the same as we have been doing,” Suffoletto said.

What will be different for next week’s mass vaccination clinic is the type of vaccine. The mass clinics will have the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with a small amount of Pfizer for those age 16 and 17.

“It makes it more convenient for the individuals, they only have to take one day off of work or make arrangements to get there one day,” Suffoletto said. “It also would free up more time for us on the back end because instead of scheduling time for second doses, we’d be able to still do first doses on other days.”

Scheduling for the mass clinics opens at the same time vaccine eligibility expands to anyone 16 and older.

“It’s increasing the availability of patients that could be vaccinated. It’s going to speed up our ability to protect our public,” Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said.

The state quickly opened vaccine availability to all age groups as providers started reporting unfilled appointments.

Colon said that’s likely due to people booking through more than one provider in an attempt to get in for their shot.

“Please avoid making multiple appointments,” Colon said. “If for some reason you have to change or you have to go to a different location, make sure that you cancel the appointment that’s not needed.”

Appointments for the Dayton mass clinic will open Friday morning at 8:30.

Scheduling can be done through PHDMC’s website or by calling 937-225-6217.

Next week’s vaccination clinics at the Dayton Convention Center are as follows: