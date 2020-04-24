Live Now
Public Health orders 4 more businesses to cease operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four additional businesses have been ordered to cease operations by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Public Health maintains a list on their website of businesses that have been deemed nonessential as defined by the state’s stay at home order.

On Thursday, four more businesses were added to the list: 70’s Rock Shop in Union, Elite Smoke Shop in Miamisburg, Rich’s Tobacco Shop in Kettering, and Your CBD Stores in Centerville.

To date, 16 businesses have been ordered to cease operations.

