Public Health orders 4 more businesses to cease operations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Four additional businesses have been ordered to cease operations by Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.
Public Health maintains a list on their website of businesses that have been deemed nonessential as defined by the state’s stay at home order.
Find that list by clicking here.
On Thursday, four more businesses were added to the list: 70’s Rock Shop in Union, Elite Smoke Shop in Miamisburg, Rich’s Tobacco Shop in Kettering, and Your CBD Stores in Centerville.
To date, 16 businesses have been ordered to cease operations.
