Video above: Legionella found in Kettering Fairmont High School Field House

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — With the recent positive identification of Legionella at the Kettering Fairmont High School Field House, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is offering some information.

According to Public Health, the last reported case of Legionnaires’ disease in Montgomery County was on June 13. Preliminary 2023 numbers show that there have been 12 total cases across the county, none in youth.

In 2022, there were 33 reported cases, and in 2021, there were 60.

Public Health said that they do not regularly test for or regulate specific Legionella levels.

When Legionella bacteria is detected within a water source, facility managers can work with private contractors to reduce the bacteria levels. Methods of action reportedly depend on where the bacteria is found and how the water system is designed.

For more information about Legionnaires’ disease, visit the Ohio Department of Health’s website on Legionella.