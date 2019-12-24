Public health officials urge flu prevention during holiday season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As many spend time with family and friends, public health officials are warning of a very active flu season.

Dan Suffoletto at Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health said he knows it’s very easy to put your health on the back burner as you’re celebrating, but by remembering just a few flu safety tips, you can keep you and your loved ones happy and healthy this holiday season.

“As we get to this holiday, party season, certainly want you to enjoy yourself and have fun, but if you are sick, it’s important that you stay home,” said Suffoletto.

Suffoletto said typically around this year they do see an increase of flu cases, but it’s so significant right now the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association is taking preventative measures.

“As a precaution the hospital systems are restricting the number of people that can go visit the people in the hospital to help stop the spread of the flu,” said Suffoletto.

The most recent numbers published on Friday said there have been 30 hospitalizations in the region and an increase of 75 percent in outpatient cases since December 1.

Suffoletto said the flu virus can be spread a day before any signs are exhibited so be sure to cover any sneezes or coughs as you’re travelling or celebrating.

“Another thing that’s important is you want to make sure you’re washing your hands frequently,” said Suffoletto. “That’s very important when you’re preparing your food and eating your food because that is one of the major ways the virus is passed.”

Suffoletto said if you haven’t gotten it yet there’s still time to get your flu shot as flu season goes on until May.

