Public Health officials offer answers and information regarding coronavirus concerns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – As coronavirus concerns take over news feeds across the country and the globe, many are searching for concrete information about the virus.

Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Specialist with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County says the coronavirus affects the eyes, ears, nose and throat. There are also multiple strains of the coronavirus. The current strain affecting hundreds worldwide is known as COVID-19 to distinguish it from the others.

“This is an unknown type of coronavirus that was previously not discovered,” explained Suffoletto.

There are questions being raised about the difference between COVID-19 and the flu. Some wonder if one is of more concern than the other.

While Suffoletto says, up to 30,000 people die annually from the flu, there is a vaccine for it. In contrast, there is no current vaccine for COVID-19 which means that this virus is still quite dangerous, especially to vulnerable populations like infants and the elderly.

“Scientists are working on a vaccine. So should one be developed, Public Health wants to be in the position to help administer that vaccine to anyone who might need it,” said Suffoletto.

Coronavirus can be avoided through similar methods as avoiding the flu. Washing hands regularly for 20 seconds, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying away from others when feeling sick are all good ways to avoid spreading any virus.

There is also a question of where, or who one could catch the COVID-19 virus from.

Suffoletto says, although many cases of the coronavirus can be traced back to China, the virus is not tied to people of any specific race, ethnicity or background.

“It has nothing to do with your ethnicity. It has to do with how close you are in proximity with someone who has Coronavirus and how that may spread,” said Suffoletto.

Suffoletto also explains that while it is important to stop the spread of germs it is also of incredible importance to stop the spread of false information by monitoring the information being gathered, consumed and shared via social media.

“You want to make sure that you’re using trusted sources for that information and don’t just see a headline on a post and then re-share without even reading the information that is in the post,” said Suffoletto.

For more information from the Public Health Department of Dayton & Montgomery County on coronavirus and COVID-19, click here.