Public health officials discuss contact tracing protocol after several Trump rallies in the Miami Valley

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health says that Donald Trump Jr. is a close contact to a positive case, which means there will be no contact tracing in the county following the announcement of the president’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump Jr. attended the first presidential debate with his family in Cleveland. The next day, he traveled to Tipp City to lead a rally for his father’s campaign. Although he was in close contact with at least two people who have since tested positive for COVID-19, he has not received a diagnosis, which means the people he came into contact with at the rally aren’t being flagged for testing or quarantine according to CDC guidelines.

“It would just be a contact of a close contact. There’s no CDC guideline as far as any recommendations for contact of close contacts,” explained Vicky Knisley-Henry, an educator with Miami County Public Health. “We don’t know what kind of interaction he had with attendees. Then the attendees, are they from Miami County or no? We may never know.”

The rally drew a crowd of roughly 300 people, making contact tracing even more difficult. Right now there are no confirmed cases being traced back to the rally at Cedar Springs Pavilion in Miami County. If any cases are confirmed and traced to the venue in another county or state, the local health department may never know.

“We don’t have a list of people who attended this event so they could have come from all over. If there were cases to come associated with the rally then that’s when Miami county public health would get involved and do contact tracing for Miami County,” said Knisley-Henry.