DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Public Health offices at the Reibold building have reopened, authorities said on Thursday.

Wednesday afternoon, June 14, the Reibold building closed after an issue arose with the plumbing system. Offices affected by the closure included the Public Health Clinic, Environmental Health and Vital Statistics.

Thursday, authorities announced that the issue had been fixed, and the offices would reopen at noon on June 15.