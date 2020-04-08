WATCH LIVE: Public Health offers update on COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon with an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Public Health’s Food Systems Project Manager Haley Carretta, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.

According to state numbers, there are 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County leading to 43 hospitalizations and two deaths. Cooper has previously said this number is likely higher as many residents will treat their symptoms from home with no complications.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,148 cases reported in Ohio leading to 1,495 hospitalizations and 193 deaths.