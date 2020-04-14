WATCH LIVE: Public Health offers update on COVID-19 response as Montgomery County reports over 200 cases

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Casey Smith with the Community Overdose Action Team (COAT), Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 205 COVID-19 cases were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 70 hospitalizations and eight deaths.
