PHDMC orders three more businesses to close
WATCH LIVE: Public Health offers update on COVID-19 response after more businesses ordered to close

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper will be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley; Helen Jones-Kelley with Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS); Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.

State numbers indicate that there are 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, leading to 54 hospitalizations and four deaths.

On Friday, Public Health updated their list of businesses that they have ordered to close, adding two smoke shops and another Game Stop location. Click here for the full list of businesses.

