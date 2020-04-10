DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.
Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper will be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley; Helen Jones-Kelley with Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS); Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.
State numbers indicate that there are 161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, leading to 54 hospitalizations and four deaths.
On Friday, Public Health updated their list of businesses that they have ordered to close, adding two smoke shops and another Game Stop location. Click here for the full list of businesses.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- WATCH LIVE: Public Health offers update on COVID-19 response after more businesses ordered to close
- Spring Cleaning: Time to go above & beyond
- DeWine announces pharmacy Medicaid changes to help patients during COVID-19 pandemic
- 3 Greene County businesses ordered to cease pet grooming services
- Louisiana woman finds creative way to hug her parents during COVID-19 outbreak