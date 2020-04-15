WATCH LIVE: Public Health offers update on COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Wednesday to provide an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner will be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Emergency Preparedness Training Specialist Tracy Clare, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn, MD.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 211 COVID-19 cases were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 73 hospitalizations and eight deaths.

The CDC, the Ohio Department of Health, and Public Health have all recommended the use of cloth face masks, with the exception of children under 2 and those with breathing issues.

“It’s important to remember that the cloth face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. We still have to continue the stay at home order as we further flatten this curve,” Cooper said. While the masks cannot prevent infection from the virus, it can help to stop an asymptomatic person from spreading the virus to others.

Tracy Clare with Emergency Preparedness says that their department had a number of N95 masks they were trying to distribute and had reached out for volunteers who could help sew-in new elastic. “We had sewers come out of the woodwork, they are all amazing because they all agreed to help us with this problem,” she said.

Clare says the biggest challenge they are now facing is the search for elastic. Those with elastic they wish to donate can bring it to 945 Edwin C Moses Boulevard at the thrift store entrance.