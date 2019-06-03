Public Health offers free birth certificates, cribs, Hep A vaccines
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Montgomery County Public Health is offering free birth certificates, cribs, and Hep A vaccinations as part of the recovery effort from the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
Birth certificates may be needed for people to identify themselves when receiving relief services.
Public Health will be offering those items and services on Tuesday, June 4 from 9 am to 4 pm at St. Margaret's Church at 5301 Free Pike in Trotwood and Wednesday, June 5 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Harrison Township Community Center at 5945 N. Dixie Dr. in Harrison Township.
In addition, Public Health will have information available about how to get a replacement Medicare, Medicaid or Social Security card.
Required Information
· Must be 18 years of age of older (head of households preferred)
· Proof of Residence (if applicable)
· Telephone number
· Address prior to natural disaster
· Email address
· Completion of an application
