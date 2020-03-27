DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton public health and city officials will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on their COVID-19 response.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Commissioner Judy Dodge, Mayor Nan Whaley, Executive Director Michael Vanderburgh with St. Vincent de Paul, and President and CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, Sarah Hackenbracht.

Cooper said Thursday afternoon that there were 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montgomery County.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health announced there were 1,137 confirmed cases in Ohio leading to 276 hospitalizations and 19 deaths.