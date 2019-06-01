Public Health offering free birth certificates to those affected by tornadoes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - Public Health of Montgomery County is offering free birth certificates to people who were affected by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.
The Vital Statistics Department will be providing free copies of birth certificates, which may be needed to "help members of the public identify themselves to be eligible for relief services and to replace other identificiation documents."
In order to receive a free copy of a birth certificate, the person must meet the following requirements:
- Completion of Public Health application
- Must be 18 years of age or older (head of households preferred)
- Proof of Residence (if applicable)
- Telephone number
- Address prior to natural disaster
- Email address
Birth certificates will be provided on Tues. June 4 from 9 am to 4 pm at St. Margaret's Church at 5301 Free Pike in Trotwood, and on Wed. June 5 from 9 am to 4 pm at the Harrison Township Community Center at 5945 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton.
Funds for the birth certificates were provided by the Westminster Presbyterian Church and Jeremiah's Letter (St. Paul Lutheran Church.)
