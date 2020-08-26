Public Health monitoring outbreak at Preble County care facility

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health is monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Greenbriar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Eaton.

As of August 26, health officials say 45 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 through the (RT)-PCR test. A number of those tested were admitted to the hospital but only one remains hospitalized.

Preble County Public Health says they are aware of nine deaths of Greenbriar residents who tested positive for the virus, but are still awaiting official confirmation regarding the cause of death for those individuals.

Greenbriar residents were tested as the result of two employees testing positive. The health department will continue to monitor the outbreak through contact tracing and further testing.

“Long-term care facilities continue to be an area of focus for Public Health response due to the vulnerable age range of residents as well as the high rate of infection identified at these facilities throughout the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said officials with Preble County Public Health.

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Preble County, click here or follow the health department on Facebook.