Public Health investigating cyclosporiasis outbreak in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of cyclosporiasis in the county after four cases were confirmed since May 31, 2020.
Public Health says the individuals started experiencing symptoms in early June and continue to have symptoms including diarrhea and nausea.
Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal infection caused by ingesting foods containing the parasite Cyclospora. Symptoms can include watery bowel movements but can also include loss of appetite, stomach pain/bloating, fatigue, and extreme weight loss. Click here to learn more.
Anyone who may have had these symptoms in or around early June can call the Miami County Public Health hotline at 937-573-3458. Those currently experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider.
