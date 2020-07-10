Public Health investigating COVID-19 cases linked to Full Circle Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is investigating after 3 confirmed coronavirus cases were linked to Full Circle Recovery.

The health department has received reports that group sessions have been held at the facility, located at 1725 E. Third Street, that did not comply with social distancing or mask requirements.

Health officials are advising you not to visit the location until Public Health can contact management to ensure the proper procedures are being followed. They say anyone who visited the facility in the past 14 days may have been exposed to the virus and could be infected.

Those individuals should monitor themselves for symptoms and contact their health care provider if symptoms develop.

Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 at Full Circle Recovery Services can call 937-818-6715 to reach Public Health with their questions.

In the meantime, those in need of recovery services can call the Miami Valley Warmline at 937-528-7777 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call Samaritan Behavioral Health’s CrisisCare for assistance 24/7 by calling 937-224-4646.