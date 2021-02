DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County continued its efforts to vaccinate the county’s vulnerable population Wednesday with a clinic set up at the Dayton Convention Center.

Roughly 1,000 people that are ages 70 and older showed up to receive a dose of Moderna’s vaccine.

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, the people ages 65 and older will become eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.