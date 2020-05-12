WATCH LIVE: Public Health gives update on COVID-19 response as retail stores reopen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 433 cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 129 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Cooper says Public Health strongly expects to see an increase in cases as the state economy reopens, and Public Health continues to work on a long-term plan for handling this increase.

While it’s not a requirement, Public Health feels that citizens should wear a mask or face covering while out in public.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Cooper said. “We all need to make sacrifices and take appropriate actions to protect each other.”

Shops may be reopening, but Cooper says this is not the time to be mingling in stores for several hours throughout the day. Further, the public is advised to support those businesses “where it is very obvious” that workers are taking state guidelines seriously as opposed to those who don’t seem to be implementing any social distancing efforts.