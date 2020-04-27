WATCH LIVE: Public Health gives update as DeWine announces timeline for reopening Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will offer an update on COVID-19 response in the area Monday afternoon.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn.

During Monday’s state news conference, Governor DeWine provided a timeline for reopening certain Ohio industries throughout the month of May including healthcare, manufacturing, and retail.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 262 cases of COVID-19 reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 84 hospitalizations and eight deaths.