WATCH: Public Health gives update after DeWine announces reopening dates for salons, restaurants

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley, Public Health Director of Environmental Health Jennifer Wentzel, Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, and Public Health Medical Director Michael Dohn.

You can catch the news conference live on Public Health’s Facebook page.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 345 COVID-19 cases reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 108 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

The news conference comes after Governor Mike DeWine announced that salons, spas, nail shops and barbershops can reopen on May 15, and restaurants will be reopened in two phases, starting with outside dining on May 15 and inside dining on May 21.

Cooper warns that although the state is reopening, the risk of coronavirus remains very real. While testing capacity remains an issue, he says Public Health is working with local partners to come up with a testing plan for the community-at-large.

When it comes to Mother’s Day plans, Cooper urges citizens to consider the health of their loved ones. He says he himself will not be able to visit his mother for the first time ever on Mother’s Day, due to concerns for her health.

Mayor Whaley says she’s concerned about the governor’s decision to move forward so soon:

I am very concerned about @GovMikeDeWine's plan to reopen some businesses in Ohio. As the state moves to reopen, no one should have to choose between a paycheck and keeping themselves and their families healthy. We must be #AllinforOhio. My statement: pic.twitter.com/I1crB2SaSi — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 7, 2020

Director of Environmental Health Jennifer Wentzel went over guidelines laid out by the state concerning restaurants and bars. Those guidelines can be found here.

Sarah Hackenbracht says patients who enter area hospitals will continue to be asked screening questions, and patients are encouraged to wear a mask when they come in.

Hackenbracht took a moment to recognize the area’s nurses, as it is National Nurses Week.