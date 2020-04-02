Public Health gives COVID-19 update after DeWine extends state stay-at-home order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss updates to COVID-19 response in the area.

The Ohio Department of Health indicates that 49 positive cases have been reported to the state from Montgomery County, resulting in 11 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Governor DeWine on Thursday announced that he would be extending the stay at home order until at least May 1.

As of Thursday, there are 2,902 confirmed cases in the state, 802 leading to hospitalization. A total of 81 deaths have been reported.