Closings
There are currently 101 active closings. Click for more details.

Public Health gives COVID-19 update after DeWine extends state stay-at-home order

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss updates to COVID-19 response in the area.

The Ohio Department of Health indicates that 49 positive cases have been reported to the state from Montgomery County, resulting in 11 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Governor DeWine on Thursday announced that he would be extending the stay at home order until at least May 1.

As of Thursday, there are 2,902 confirmed cases in the state, 802 leading to hospitalization. A total of 81 deaths have been reported. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS