DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County is encouraging people to get tested for HIV on National HIV Testing Day.

Public Health will be holding a free HIV testing day on Monday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Charles R. Drew Health Center located at 1323 W. Third St. in Dayton. Those who are tested will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Kroger gift card.

Public Health said that if you can answer yes to any one of the following questions, you should consider getting an HIV test:

Are you a man who has had sex with another man?

Have you had vaginal or anal sex with a partner who has HIV?

Have you had more than one sex partner since your last HIV test?

Have you injected drugs and shared needles, syringes, or other drug-injection equipment (for example, cookers) with others?

Have you exchanged sex for drugs or money?

Have you been diagnosed with or treated for another sexually transmitted disease?

Have you been diagnosed with or treated for hepatitis or tuberculosis (TB)?

“The only way to know for sure whether you have HIV is to get tested. Knowing your HIV status helps you make healthy decisions to prevent getting or transmitting HIV and opens the door to prevention or treatment services that enable individuals to live a long and healthy life,” said Jennifer Wentzel, Montgomery County Health Commissioner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 1.2 million people in the US have HIV and that 13% do not know they have it.

In 2020, the state of Ohio had 897 new cases of HIV, and 56 of those were from Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties. Public Health reported that 35 of those cases were from Montgomery County alone.

For more testing locations or information, click here.