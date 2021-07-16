Public Health encourages students to get required vaccines before school starts

Jack Reed, 13, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by Dr. David Wahl, who is retired but came to help with the vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Vail Health Hospital in Vail, Colo. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children 12-15-years-old, with Thursday being the first day the kids were able to receive a shot. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is encouraging students to get their required vaccinations before returning to school.

Children in grades K-12 have to receive many vaccines, most depending on their age, including:

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis

Polio

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Hepatitis B

Chickenpox

Meningococcal

For a complete Ohio schools vaccine schedule, click here.

“During the pandemic, Ohio’s policies requiring mandatory vaccinations for returning students have not changed. Public Health and our partners want to help families by providing a safe and convenient way for kids to be protected as they return to school,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, medical director for PHDMC.

An immunization clinic located at 117 S. Main Street offers vaccinations for students between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Officials ask parents to bring insurance information but said they would not refuse service if someone isn’t able to pay.

The clinic also offers COVID-19 vaccinations during students scheduled appointments. To schedule an appointment call 937-225-4550.