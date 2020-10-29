Public Health discusses what Level 4 guidelines could look like

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is one of the counties nearing a Level 4 Public Health Advisory. The updated list will come out Thursday.

Montgomery County Public Health Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said the advisory levels act as indicators regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Governor DeWine said hitting purple Level 4doesn’t mean we’ll see new mandates like lockdowns, virtual learning, or closures.

“We’re not going to issue additional orders,” DeWine said. “It just is one more piece of information, and again, going up to purple is a signal that potentially we have a hospital problem.”

Dewine said it will be up to communities and local governments to take charge if a county moves from red Level 3 to purple Level 4, but Dan Suffoletto with Montgomery County Public Health said they need the governor to make a statewide because individual county orders would not be effective.

“People are moving about counties, they work in one county, live in another, go all over the place, so it really needs to be a statewide solution, everyone working together for it to make any difference at all,” Suffoletto said.

While Montgomery County is not on the watch list at this time, Suffoletto said if the county moved from red to purple, Public Health would likely release new recommendations, like they did when the county went to Level 3.

These could include additional recommendations for businesses and on gatherings in homes, where a lot of community spread is happening.

“You want to keep people in your home to the bare minimum, preferably just the people that you’re living with at your home,” Suffoletto said. “Likewise, don’t go to large parties at other people’s homes.”

Ohio Department of Health states a Level 4 states means there is severe exposure and spread, and residents should only leave home for supplies and services.

No county has reached level four so far this pandemic.