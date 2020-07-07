Public Health discusses customer concerns as workers test positive for COVID-19

A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newcom’s Tavern in the Oregon District is one of the latest local businesses to close after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. On social media, they asked anyone who visited the bar on June 26, or after, to get tested if there was any concern.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) said in these instances, contact tracers determine the risk to the public but recommend anyone with any level of concern get tested.

Dan Suffoletto with PHDMC said it’s important for anyone who may have come into contact with the infected person to monitor their symptoms for 14 days, because you could test negative one day and then your symptoms appear and you test positive the next.

Suffoletto said they haven’t been forced to shut down any businesses yet due to positive COVID-19 tests, all have closed voluntarily.

Suffoletto said when an employee of a business tests positive, the contact tracers tell them how to properly isolate, investigate who came into contact with the infected person, and determine the risk to the public.

“Say someone in the back of the business had COVID and they never came up front, they just stayed in their kitchen area, maybe the employees areas, that may be a situation where the public may not necessarily need to worry as much as if it was someone they came into direct contact with for a longer period of time,” said Suffoletto.

Newcom’s Tavern said they’re closed until Friday, July 17 after one employee tested positive.

They said the employee last worked June 26 and they’re scheduling tests for all other employees.

They added there is a Walgreens testing location for anyone who visited Newcom’s that day or after and have any concerns.

“When we make a public notification of a location that you need to be mindful of, we definitely want to make sure that if you have a mild or any type of symptom, that you take that seriously and see your healthcare provider and don’t just ignore it,” said Suffoletto.

Suffoletto urged anyone who thinks they were exposed to get a test. He said there are pop up testing sites where no doctors note is required.

“Just because you were quarantined and you test negative doesn’t mean you can be released from your quarantine, you still have to do that 14 day quarantine period,” said Suffoletto. “The testing is just another tool to let us know your status at that individual time.”