Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County receives new Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For seniors with mobility issues and limited access to vaccine clinics, the arrival of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in Montgomery County is exciting news.

“It’s going to be a limited supply initially, so we’re looking at using it in situations where people may not be able to come back for a second dose,” said Dan Suffoletto, public health supervisor for Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County. “Maybe in a situation at home where people are home-bound so we have to go to the home, or maybe a homeless situation where people are living with homelessness. We need to be able to address those people as well.”

Unlike Moderna and Pfizer, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose and can be stored in a refrigerator for up to three months.

Suffoletto said that it will make it much easier for all of the vaccine providers to distribute it quickly and easily to as many people as possible.

“We can get it to them and only do it once and know that you’re safe. That is a blessing to us all,” said Carolyn Rice, the Montgomery County Commissioner.

Rice, who has received both doses of the vaccine said more availability is great but it’s not a pass to let her guard down. “We’ll keep wearing our masks, social distancing, and washing our hands but it feels like we have a bit more freedom to move around more safely.”

Public Health officials said hospitalizations and deaths are down, but you want to have as much protection from the virus as possible.

“No matter what dose is available, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, when it’s your turn and you’re able to get either of those, get it at that time,” Suffoletto said.