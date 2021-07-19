Public Health: COVID-19 cases rising in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time in many months, Butler County’s COVID-19 case count has shown an increase when compared to previous weeks.

According to a release, the cases over the past 14 days in the county are up 117 percent compared to the

previous 14 days. In addition, vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

“News of increases in the Delta variant across the US, Ohio and Butler County are concerning. We are

worried about our citizens who may be vulnerable to this more severe form of COVID. If you, or your loved

ones have not yet gotten vaccinated, now is the time,” said Jennifer Bailer, Health Commissioner for the

Butler County General Health District (BCGHD).

The department said pop-up vaccine clinics are taking place throughout the county at retail stores, apartment complexes, and at a variety of community events.

“The people having to go to the hospital because of COVID-19 are almost entirely unvaccinated,” states Kay

Farrar, Health Commissioner for the City of Hamilton Health Department. “Getting vaccinated is an easy way

to protect yourself and those around you from serious illness,” says Farrar.

During the Butler County Fair, the “Helping Butler County Get Vaccinated” bus provided by Butler County

Regional Transit Authority will be onsite every day with clinics held at various times. You can visit www.bcohio/health for times and additional locations throughout the community.

In an effort to increase vaccinations before the school year starts, a large vaccine clinic will be held on August 7 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds.

To pre-register for the August 7 clinic, visit www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Walk-ins are welcome.