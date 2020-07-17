Public Health confirms some virus cases linked to parties, advises against large gatherings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is advising citizens not to host or attend large gatherings, as they have received reports of several graduation and pool parties being held across the Miami Valley.

They say some cases involved in the “uncontrolled surge of cases” in the area are linked to large parties.

While private homes are technically exempt from the 10-person gathering limit set by the state, Public Health stresses that the responsible and safe thing to do would be to not host or attend these events.

“If you are a homeowner hosting such an event you are creating a significant risk for you and your guests and endangering the community at large,” health officials say.

If you do host people at your home, the following actions are advised:

Limit the gathering to no more than 10 people.

Keep a list of names and contact information of all guests.

Limit the duration of the event to the shortest time possible.

Have the event outside.

Wear masks when you are near someone, even when outside.

Keep your distance from others, at least 6 feet apart, but the farther the better.

Do not share drinking cups and eating utensils.

Do not provide shared food items or buffets.