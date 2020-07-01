Public Health confirms COVID-19 cases at Fairborn church

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health confirmed that several members of Gates of Praise, a church in Fairborn, had COVID-19 in early June.

Representatives of the church recommended members get tested June 7 after several people tested positive with symptoms. The status of those members is unknown at this time.

Dr. Don Brannen, an epidemiologist with Greene County Public Health, said those who had contact with positive cases were notified.

“There were a few secondary cases so it was important to make sure they remained isolated when they became sick, and those who were potentially exposed were quarantined,” said Brannen. “We’re still following up on some people, but most people have recovered and are home. Some people are still sick, sometimes it takes a long while for people to recover.”

He added there were two families in the congregation who refused, or opted out, of contact tracing or providing any information. Brannen said that was their right.

Brannen did not confirm how many cases were associated with the cluster, but said there are 60 COVID-19 cases in Fairborn, and they are seeing community spread.

“There were other potentials for exposure among almost everyone that attended the church, but that was where the cluster of cases occurred,” said Brannen.

He said that it has been two weeks since then and they are out of isolation.

