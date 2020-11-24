DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is closing its clinic until Thursday, Dec. 3.
In a press release Tuesday, the department said the closure of the clinic located at 117 S. Main St. is due to a staffing shortage caused by possible exposure to COVID-19.
PHDMC said contact tracing for staff is currently taking place. The department said they don’t believe a member of the public has been exposed.
People who have appointments will be contacted so they can reschedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Man shot in Springfield, taken to hospital
- Public Health clinic closes Tuesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Nearly 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours
- Nevada, Pennsylvania certify Biden as winner of presidential vote
- Riverside man gets 11 years in prison for killing father