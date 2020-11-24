Public Health clinic closes Tuesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is closing its clinic until Thursday, Dec. 3.

In a press release Tuesday, the department said the closure of the clinic located at 117 S. Main St. is due to a staffing shortage caused by possible exposure to COVID-19.

PHDMC said contact tracing for staff is currently taking place. The department said they don’t believe a member of the public has been exposed.

People who have appointments will be contacted so they can reschedule.