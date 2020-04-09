WATCH LIVE: Public Health, city leaders give update on COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

As of Thursday afternoon, 156 COVID-19 cases were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 50 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley; Nan-C Vann, Public Health’s Maternal and Infant Vitality Task Force Manager; Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; and Michael Dohn, MD, Public Health’s Medical Director.

While religious gatherings are exempt from the state’s stay at home order, Cooper urges faith leaders to keep the community safe by avoiding in-person services.

“There’s a difference between a health order and doing the right thing,” Cooper said. “This is a time to be very honest. We cannot be bringing a congregation of individuals together in an indoor space, all in the same area, regardless of the size of that area.”

He described the risks that would come with an indoor religious service as “a recipe for disaster” and is imploring organizations to hold remote services online or by offering a drive-thru service.

Commissioner Judy Dodge says the Montgomery County EMA in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has shipped out 150,000 pieces of PPE to frontline workers in hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, and police departments.

She offered the following county resources to those impacted by the virus:

If you need help finding work, call 937-225-5627 or visit this website .

or . You can apply for SNAP, Medicaid, or other public assistance at this website .

. The Dayton Foodbank’s drive-thru hours can offer food assistance.

State numbers indicate there are 5,512 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 1,612 hospitalizations and 213 deaths.