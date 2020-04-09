Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Public Health, city leaders give update on COVID-19 response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to give an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

As of Thursday afternoon, 156 COVID-19 cases were reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 50 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper is expected to be joined by Mayor Nan Whaley; Nan-C Vann, Public Health’s Maternal and Infant Vitality Task Force Manager; Sarah Hackenbracht with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association; and Michael Dohn, MD, Public Health’s Medical Director.

While religious gatherings are exempt from the state’s stay at home order, Cooper urges faith leaders to keep the community safe by avoiding in-person services.

“There’s a difference between a health order and doing the right thing,” Cooper said. “This is a time to be very honest. We cannot be bringing a congregation of individuals together in an indoor space, all in the same area, regardless of the size of that area.”

He described the risks that would come with an indoor religious service as “a recipe for disaster” and is imploring organizations to hold remote services online or by offering a drive-thru service.

Commissioner Judy Dodge says the Montgomery County EMA in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul has shipped out 150,000 pieces of PPE to frontline workers in hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, and police departments.

She offered the following county resources to those impacted by the virus:

State numbers indicate there are 5,512 cases reported in Ohio, leading to 1,612 hospitalizations and 213 deaths.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS