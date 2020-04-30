WATCH LIVE: Public Health, city leaders give update on COVID-19 response

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on COVID-19 response in the area.

Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that while customers at Ohio businesses will not be required to wear facial coverings, employees will, with a few exceptions. He also laid out some guidelines regarding graduation, as schools across the state try to plan ceremonies around the stay at home order.

Health Commissioner Jeff Cooper says Public Health’s official stance on graduation ceremonies is that they would prefer those ceremonies to be either virtual, or implement a drive-thru method.

DeWine also confirmed Thursday that he would extend the stay at home order.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 285 cases of COVID-19 reported to the state out of Montgomery County, leading to 93 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.

Cooper says as of Thursday, Montgomery County is 12th out of 88 Ohio counties in terms of numbers of COVID-19 cases, 9th out of 88 in terms of hospitalizations, and 23rd in terms of deaths.

He says between now and the end of May, we should see about a 200 percent increase in testing availability across the state.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice says the Emergency Management Agency is requesting donations of clean, solid color cotton fabric or sheets that could be turned into face masks. They can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul loading dock on the south side of the building located at 945 East Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

As of this week, Montgomery County EMA has shipped 252,032 items consisting of mostly PPE to 232 organizations in the area.

Click here for more COVID-19 resources available through Montgomery County including unemployment benefits and job opportunities.

Rice says steps have been taken at emergency shelters and medically at-risk shelter guests are being housed at two area motels.